Hyundai halts Alabama production line amid parts shortage

The company “will continue to work with Hyundai Motor Group’s global purchasing team to allocate microchips to its U.S. manufacturing plant to optimize production in the coming weeks and months,” Burns said.

About 3,000 people work at the Montgomery plant. Most of them will continue to work this week, the newspaper reported. That includes maintenance workers, employees processing completed vehicles, and engine shop employees building engines to be delivered to Kia’s plant in Georgia.

The plant produces the Sonata and Elantra sedans as well as the Santa Fe and Tucson SUVs. It began rolling out the new Santa Cruz pickup earlier this month after finishing a $410 million expansion.

The company will help workers file unemployment claims, Burns said.