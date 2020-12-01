Hyundai expands in West Point, brings 678 jobs

Hyundai TRANSYS will build a $240 million plant near West Point that will hire 678 full-time workers to make transmissions.
With the new 620,00 square-foot plant, close to the Kia Motors plant, Hyundai’s Georgia employment will climb to 1,741.
“The level of trust built through years of capital investment, employment, and training support — along with new opportunities unmatched by any other states — made Georgia a natural choice,” Sangkil Jung, the president of Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Powertrain, said in written statement Tuesday.
The new plant will be located near the company’s current location on the Kia campus.
The new jobs will include hundreds of advanced manufacturing jobs along with management and office positions, the announcement said. The company also plans to create 165 supplementary construction handling and inspection jobs.
“I am absolutely thrilled that Hyundai TRANSYS will make this long-term investment in West Point, but most importantly for the new jobs being created,” said West Point Mayor Steve Tramell.
The West Point Development Authority, the state of Georgia and Troup County put the deal together with the company.
Governor Brian Kemp thanked the company for its long-term commitment to Georgia.
The company’s website will be updated with information about job applications.