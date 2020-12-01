Hyundai expands in West Point, brings 678 jobs

With the new 620,00 square-foot plant, close to the Kia Motors plant, Hyundai’s Georgia employment will climb to 1,741.

“The level of trust built through years of capital investment, employment, and training support — along with new opportunities unmatched by any other states — made Georgia a natural choice,” Sangkil Jung, the president of Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Powertrain, said in written statement Tuesday.