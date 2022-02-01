Home Depot to hire 100,000 this spring

To fill the slots, Home Depot is holding a virtual hiring event on Feb. 16 that will include talks from a series of executives, including Crystal Hanlon, who began as a cashier and is now president of the company’s northern division.

The company said job seekers are encouraged, but not required, to apply for jobs ahead of the event on careers.homedepot.com.

In its most recent fiscal year, Home Depot reported revenues of $132.1 billion, more than any other Georgia company. It will report results from its current fiscal year in a few weeks.

Home Depot has 90 stores and about 30,000 employees in Georgia. Overall, the company has about 500,000 employees at 2,317 stores, most of them in the United States.

A majority of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Home Depot store, according to the company.