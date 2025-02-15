Hearing and seeing early signs of spring

The Georgia Botanical Society’s first wildflower walk of the year is scheduled for Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 in Stone Mountain park. We’ll be going mostly to see yellow-flowered trout lilies, some of Georgia’s earliest wild blooms. To me, the wildflower season begins when the trout lilies bloom.

If we’re lucky, we also might see some other early bloomers, such as hepatica and trailing arbutus.

You can hear spring coming. Calling now from woods and wetlands in the evening are tiny spring peepers and upland chorus frogs. During the day, Carolina wrens are singing with gusto; joining them in song are the cardinals (male and female). Carolina chickadees occasionally chime in with spring song instead of winter twitter. Song sparrows and mockingbirds may burst out in brief songs now, and some springlike singing may come from pine warblers, house finches, bluebirds and Eastern phoebes. On warm days, mourning doves may sing full voice.

Red-tailed hawks, pileated woodpeckers and American woodcocks are performing their elaborate spring courtship displays. Black vultures are mating.

Valentine’s Day has gone, but romance still fills the air: February is prime breeding time for bobcats, coyotes, foxes, skunks, raccoons, squirrels and even mole salamanders.

And don’t forget. The Great Backyard Bird Count is this weekend: birdcount.org.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be last quarter on Thursday. Four planets appear just after dark: Venus, in the west (sets an hour later); Mars, in the east; Jupiter, in the south; Saturn, very low in the west.

