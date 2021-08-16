Georgia police chief accused of excessive force retires

“I have traveled the highways and byways and alleyways of Eatonton and the community, and took care of everybody to the best of my ability and was proud to do so,” said Lawrence, who retired a week ago.

Lawrence went on paid leave in December after he was arrested on battery charges. Authorities said he used excessive force on a handcuffed woman being processed for a drunken-driving arrest. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took the case and turned its findings over to the Putnam County solicitor, which prosecutes misdemeanors.