Georgia economy rolls through Fed’s stop sign

The state in January had 161,750 workers listed as unemployed, that is, without a job and actively searching for one. That is 22,000 fewer unemployed than before the pandemic, despite the expansion of the population since then.

Additionally, many people who had not been looking for jobs have returned to the labor market, which grew in January. That growth is often a sign that people who aren’t working believe there are jobs to be had.

And there are, Thompson said: his agency has 129,000 job listings on its online jobs site — more than one-fifth of them in healthcare, including many nursing positions.

Nearly half of U.S. hiring managers say they have open positions they cannot fill, and most of those having trouble say they aren’t getting enough applicants, according to a Harris Poll survey commissioned by Express Employment Professionals, a staffing company.

Georgia ranks 15th in “tightness,” that is, in how hard it is for employers to fill positions, according to an analysis by Revelio Labs, a New York-based firm that crunches employment records. The tightest job market is Massachusetts, and Tennessee’s is loosest, where it is easiest to fill an opening.

The tighter the market, the better for workers.

But inflation is still higher than the Fed wants it to be, so like a flapping red flag in front of a bull, robust growth in jobs and wages will keep the Federal Reserve charging more to borrow money — which could eventually tilt the labor market back toward employers, said Mark Hamrick, chief economist for Bankrate.

“Inflation has remained sticky,” he said. “The Federal Reserve appears determined to boost interest rates and to keep them high for longer.”

There are some signs that the economy has at least decelerated.

Nationally, claims for unemployment benefits are at their highest point in five months. But Georgia may be better-positioned than most states to weather a downturn, said Rajeev Dhawan, director of the Georgia State Forecasting Center, during his quarterly conference last week.

And while new jobless claims in Georgia were also up from the end of 2022, filings were still slightly lower last month than they had been in the same month pre-pandemic.

Another window on the local economy is coming later this month, when the state releases its jobs report for February.

Georgia’s unemployment rate

Lowest, pre-pandemic: 3.4% (Dec. 2000)

Highest, pre-pandemic: 10.9% (Nov. 2009)

Recent: 3.2% (Jan. 2023)

Georgia job growth, January

Best, pre-pandemic: 20,000 (2019)

Worst, pre-pandemic: -34,200 (Jan. 2009)

Average, pre-pandemic: -1,200

Recent: (Jan. 2023): 16,660

Georgia, new jobless claims, January

Average week, 2019: 10,969

Average week, 2020: 12,110

Average week, 2021: 31,928

Average week, 2022: 6,464

Average week, 2023: 9,652

Change in labor force*, January

Average, pre-pandemic: 4,649

Recent: 5,620 (Jan. 2023)

*Labor force includes all working or actively looking for a job

Sources: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Georgia Department of Labor, U.S. Employment and Training Administration