Georgia city official indicted after trooper-pushing arrest

Explore Georgia victim latest to die of rare tropical disease

Reeves did not immediately respond to a Facebook message seeking comment.

Officials said Reeves made three separate attempts to cross police lines to reach a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car. The motorcyclist, Adonis Smith, died when a car tried to change lanes into Smith's path.

A state trooper said Reeves pushed him. A Cordele police officer said Reeves didn’t obey instructions.

Cordele City Attorney Tommy Coleman said earlier that a commissioner had no authority to interfere with law enforcement.

“He felt like he knew this person and he wanted to get to the scene. According to the state patrol, he used his position to say, ‘You have to listen to me, I’m a city commissioner.’ And, of course, they don’t,” Coleman said.

If convicted of a felony, Reeves would be removed from office. Reeves could also be suspended from office now that he's been indicted.

Reeves, who is African American, drew notice in 2018 when multiple troopers and Cordele officers responded to a traffic stop. A trooper sought to ticket Reeves for illegally parking a limousine he had borrowed to ferry Stacey Abrams supporters to the polls.