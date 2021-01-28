Fired Savannah bus chief accusing board of misconduct

Mauldin accused the board of a “witch hunt” and suggested it broke its own and Federal Transit Authority procurement rules in the hiring of a law firm and also broke the state open meetings law.

“Since my arrival at CAT, I have been a target because I was cleaning up the mess I found and discovering inconsistencies in the way funding was being managed,” Mauldin said in a statement.

She also said she discovered that two unnamed former executives have authorized extra COVID-19 pay for themselves and other administrators that should have gone to bus drivers.

“These executives resigned after this was uncovered and the Board did not require repayment of this money,” Mauldin said.

Chief Administrative Officer David Stearns was appointed by the board to temporarily lead the system. Board members plan to meet again to select a permanent replacement.

Mauldin questioned why two new board members voted to fire her at her first meeting, suggesting the firing had been plotted in private in defiance of the state open meetings law.

“I am stunned by their decision, but it is clear that transparency has not been practiced here, and there may be a violation of the Open Meetings Act.”