Feds to give $46.9 million for inland port in Gainesville

The award is subject to Congressional review for the next 60 days, after which the DOT can give Georgia the money, officials said.

The Gainesville project would be linked with the Port of Savannah by a 324-mile rail line, cutting down on the number of trucks on the roads.

The planned inland port “reduces highway traffic, cuts carbon emissions and lowers costs for cargo owners,” said Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority.

Georgia already has a large inland port, the Appalachian Regional Port in Crandall, about 95 miles north of Atlanta.

When state officials announced the Gainesville plans in December 2018, they estimated the project would cost $90 million. They also said at the time it would be completed by 2021.

Traffic at Savannah’s port has soared since last fall, fueled partly by a surge in consumers’ online purchases.