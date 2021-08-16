Ex-South Carolina teacher guilty in Georgia child sex case

“It’s sickening to contemplate the fact that while Jonathan Grantham was serving as a high-school teacher, he was surreptitiously participating in the depraved sex trafficking of a child,” Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes said in the release. “This plea will hold him accountable for his crimes, while our diligent law enforcement partners continue their outstanding work to protect our most vulnerable citizens from such predation.”

During a sex trafficking investigation into other people, FBI agents discovered that Grantham, 45, had traveled from South Carolina to Columbia County, Georgia, in July 2019 to engage in sexual activity with the girl after contacting her online, prosecutors said.