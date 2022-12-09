Emory nurses ridicule patients on TikTok

Labor and delivery nurses at Emory University Hospital Midtown ignited a social media uproar when they took to TikTok to belittle patient behavior.
In a roughly 60-second video posted this week that has been viewed over 100,000 times, a group of four nurses take turns listing their various “icks” – or pet peeves – that come up while dealing with patients and their families.
“My ick is when you come in to your induction talking about, ‘Can I take a shower and eat?’”
“My ick is when you ask me how much the baby weighs and it’s still in your hands.”
“When we’ve already told you to push the call light but every five minutes your family member comes to the front desk asking for something else.”
“Another ick [is] when you’re going room to room between one baby mama and your other baby mama.”
Emory Healthcare did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
In a statement published via Twitter earlier today, the health care system indicated the nurses shown in the video had been fired, referring to them as “former employees” and describing their comments on TikTok as “disrespectful and unprofessional.”
“This video does not represent our commitment to patient- and family-centered care and falls short of the values and standards we expect every member of our team to hold and demonstrate,” the statement continues. “At no time should our patients ever feel they are not being treated with care and respect.”
TikTok users also made their disapproval clear. Among the 4,000 comments the video received included lists of patients’ own pet peeves.
“My ick is when people work in healthcare and don’t have compassion for people,” reads one.
