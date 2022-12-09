Emory nurses ridicule patients on TikTok

“Another ick [is] when you’re going room to room between one baby mama and your other baby mama.”

Emory Healthcare did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

In a statement published via Twitter earlier today, the health care system indicated the nurses shown in the video had been fired, referring to them as “former employees” and describing their comments on TikTok as “disrespectful and unprofessional.”

“This video does not represent our commitment to patient- and family-centered care and falls short of the values and standards we expect every member of our team to hold and demonstrate,” the statement continues. “At no time should our patients ever feel they are not being treated with care and respect.”

TikTok users also made their disapproval clear. Among the 4,000 comments the video received included lists of patients’ own pet peeves.

“My ick is when people work in healthcare and don’t have compassion for people,” reads one.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give