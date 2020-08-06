Dept. of Driver Services has CDL disqualification for human trafficking

First Lady of Georgia Marty Kemp made human trafficking one of her top initiatives and endorsed House Bill 823 which passed during the most recent Legislative Session of the Georgia General Assembly. This legislation ensures anyone convicted of trafficking other persons for labor or sexual servitude while using a commercial motor vehicle will receive a lifetime CDL disqualification.

“This is an important step in reducing the exploitation of human life by members of the transportation community,” said Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “It will also improve highway safety as these drivers will be taken off the road never to operate a commercial vehicle again.”