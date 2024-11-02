Georgia News
Georgia News

Day of the Dead comes to metro Atlanta

Oakland Cemetery will host a celebration of the iconic Mexican holiday this Sunday
Children with their faces painted hold the Mexican national flag during a Day of the Dead celebration at a school in Mexico City, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016. The holiday honors the dead as friends and families gather in cemeteries to decorate their loved ones' graves and hold vigil through the night on Nov. 1 and 2. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Marco Ugarte

Marco Ugarte

Children with their faces painted hold the Mexican national flag during a Day of the Dead celebration at a school in Mexico City, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016. The holiday honors the dead as friends and families gather in cemeteries to decorate their loved ones' graves and hold vigil through the night on Nov. 1 and 2. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) (Marco Ugarte)
By
52 minutes ago

The first days of November carry outsized cultural significance in Mexico — and across Mexican diasporas worldwide.

That’s when families celebrate Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a tradition that honors the deceased and strives to keep their memory alive.

In Mexico, the holiday is celebrated at the household level, with people setting up altars filled with offerings to the dead, which include photos, flowers and sugar skulls. But Día de Muertos is also a communal celebration, with colorful gatherings in town plazas filled with food, music, and dancing.

Residents of metro Atlanta will have a chance to take part in their own neighborhood fiesta. This Sunday, Oakland Cemetery will host a free Día de Muertos celebration, which will take place from noon until 5 p.m. This year’s festival marks the 23rd edition of the event. It typically draws a crowd of thousands.

Organized in partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico and the Institute of Mexican Culture, the festival will feature musical performances, including mariachi and folkloric dances, as well as face painting, crafts, and typical foods. Multiple traditional altars will be on display.

Sunday’s festival attendees will also be able to participate in a Catrina costume contest.

The Catrina, a finely dressed, grinning skeleton wearing an oversized feathered hat, is an allegory of death that has come to embody Día de Muertos — and represent Mexican identity writ large. Legend has it that the Catrina is inspired in the Aztec religious figure Mictecacihuatl, the goddess of death.

Patricia Gutierrez of Newnan poses for a portrait at the Día de Muertos Festival in Roswell on Saturday, October 29, 2022. (Photo: Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

arvin.temkar@ajc.com

A photo from the 2023 edition of the Mexican Consulate's Day of the Dead celebration.

Courtesy of Mexican Consulate

icon to expand image

Courtesy of Mexican Consulate

About the Author

Follow Lautaro Grinspan on twitter

Lautaro Grinspan is an immigration reporter at The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Pets join Mexico's Day of the Dead celebrations, as Fido and Tiger get their own altars
Placeholder Image

Courtesy of Armus Media Group

More than 15 food and drink events to check out in November in metro Atlanta
Placeholder Image

AP

Care for a sweet treat during Mexico's Day of the Dead? Have a bite of 'pan de muerto'
Placeholder Image

AP

A Bolivian artist carves faces of the departed onto Day of the Dead bread
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Courtesy of Tracy Gonzalez

One undecided Ga. voter faces a choice: Donald Trump or her husband52m ago
New Orleans plays Atlanta in non-conference matchup
Friday's Scores
Featured
Placeholder Image

Young Thug is going home amid YSL case, but his music career remains uncertain
Atlanta renters feel the squeeze as metro faces 100K housing shortage
Russia behind video claiming election fraud in Georgia, intelligence officials say