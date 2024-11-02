Day of the Dead comes to metro Atlanta

The first days of November carry outsized cultural significance in Mexico — and across Mexican diasporas worldwide.

That’s when families celebrate Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a tradition that honors the deceased and strives to keep their memory alive.

In Mexico, the holiday is celebrated at the household level, with people setting up altars filled with offerings to the dead, which include photos, flowers and sugar skulls. But Día de Muertos is also a communal celebration, with colorful gatherings in town plazas filled with food, music, and dancing.