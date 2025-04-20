Georgia News
Braves have a win streak, defeat Twins, 4-3

Atlanta Braves first base Matt Olson (28) hits a single against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning in a baseball game at Truist Park, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Atlanta Braves first base Matt Olson (28) hits a single against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning in a baseball game at Truist Park, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
31 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Alex Verdugo, making his second start as Atlanta’s left fielder and leadoff hitter, had four hits that included a go-ahead single in the sixth inning, and the Braves beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Saturday night for their first back-to-back wins of the season.

Verdugo was recalled on Thursday to help boost a slumping offense after signing a $1.5 million, one-year contract on March 20. He had two doubles and scored two runs.

The Braves (7-13) have won the first two games of the series against Minnesota (7-14) as they try to recover from an 0-7 start. Atlanta has won 10 consecutive games against the Twins dating to 2019.

Twins right-hander Justin Topa, making his first big league start following 102 relief appearances, allowed one run in one inning.

Minnesota rookie Luke Keaschall, who had two hits in his major league debut on Friday night, delivered a run-scoring double off Chris Sale in the first. Sale allowed two runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Carlos Correa's leadoff homer off Sale in the fourth was his first of the season.

Twins right fielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. left the game in the fourth with a left hand contusion.

Pierce Johnson (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning. Raisel Iglesias earned his fourth save with a perfect ninth.

Key moment

Right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson (1-2), who replaced Topa, faded in the sixth when he lost a 3-2 lead. Michael Harris II led off with a homer that carried 446 feet to right field. Richardson gave up two singles before Brock Stewart gave up Verdugo's single to right field that gave Atlanta the lead.

Key stat

Verdugo has a .357 career batting average against the Twins (40 for 112).

Up next

In a matchup of right-handers, Minnesota's Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.45) will face Atlanta's Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.78) in Sunday's finale of the interleague series.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (23) misses a fly ball against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning in a baseball game at Truist Park, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) celebrates his solo homerun in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning in a baseball game at Truist Park, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) celebrates his solo homerun against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning in a baseball game at Truist Park, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton celebrates after hitting a triple against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Minnesota Twins second baseman Luke Keaschall (15) tosses the ball to second on an infield ground ball against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning in a baseball game at Truist Park, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton (25) scores against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in a baseball game Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale deliver against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning in a baseball game Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Minnesota Twins pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson delivers against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Atlanta Braves' Alex Verdugo (8) is greeted at the dugout by Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) after scoring against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) rounds second base on his solo homerun against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning in a baseball game at Truist Park, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) runs to third base on a triple against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning in a baseball game at Truist Park, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale delivers against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning in a baseball game Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Minnesota Twins pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson (24) cycles through a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning in a baseball game at Truist Park, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) celebrates to the dugout as he rounds third base on his solo homerun against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning in a baseball game at Truist Park, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Minnesota Twins first base Jonah Bride (31) catches a pop fly ball against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning in a baseball game at Truist Park, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II misses a fly ball during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Alex Verdugo looks to the scoreboard as he waits on third base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) celebrates his solo homerun at the plate with Minnesota Twins outfielder Harrison Bader (12) against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning in a baseball game at Truist Park, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Atlanta Braves shortstop Nick Allen (2) fields a ground ball for an out against Minnesota Twins first base Ty France (13) during the first inning in a baseball game at Truist Park, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

