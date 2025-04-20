Braves have a win streak, defeat Twins, 4-3

ATLANTA (AP) — Alex Verdugo, making his second start as Atlanta’s left fielder and leadoff hitter, had four hits that included a go-ahead single in the sixth inning, and the Braves beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Saturday night for their first back-to-back wins of the season.

Verdugo was recalled on Thursday to help boost a slumping offense after signing a $1.5 million, one-year contract on March 20. He had two doubles and scored two runs.

The Braves (7-13) have won the first two games of the series against Minnesota (7-14) as they try to recover from an 0-7 start. Atlanta has won 10 consecutive games against the Twins dating to 2019.