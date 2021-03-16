Boat maker set for $1M expansion, hiring dozens in South Georgia

The company will be hiring assembly workers and engineers. New assembly workers are expected to make between $11.50 and $22 an hour.

Sailfish could claim various tax breaks, including an income tax credit allowing it to annually deduct $3,000 per job from state income taxes for five years, as long as workers make at least $28,000 per year. That could be worth more than $1 million. No local property tax breaks are expected, said Georgia Department of Economic Development spokesperson Marie Hodge Gordon.