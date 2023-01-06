Biden toughens border, offers legal path for 30,000 a month

Atlanta advocates criticize plan

Biden’s policy change is expected to dramatically restrict access to asylum at the border. The reduction was widely criticized by immigration advocates in Atlanta and across the country, who described the Administration’s move as akin to a betrayal.

”The Biden Administration and Congress continue to fail in delivering the immigration reform they promised,” said Gigi Pedraza, executive director of the Latino Community Fund Georgia. Expanding law enforcement’s ability to immediately expel border crossers “is cruel, ill-informed, and devastating to thousands and thousands of individuals and families waiting for their legal right to seek asylum in the U.S.”

“This is not a pro-immigrant administration,” wrote Atlanta immigration lawyer Charles Kuck on Twitter.

Homeland Security officials said they would begin denying asylum to those who circumvent legal pathways and do not first ask for asylum in the country they traveled through en route to the U.S.

Instead, the U.S. will accept 30,000 people per month from the four nations for two years and offer the ability to work legally, as long as they come legally, have eligible sponsors and pass vetting and background checks. Border crossings by migrants from those four nations have risen most sharply, with no easy way to quickly return them to their home countries.

“This new process is orderly,” Biden said. “It’s safe and humane, and it works.”

The numbers of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border rose dramatically during Biden’s two years in office; there were more than 2.38 million stops during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the first time the number topped 2 million. The administration has struggled to clamp down on crossings, reluctant to take hard-line measures that would resemble those of the Trump administration.

That’s resulted in relentless criticism from Republicans who say the Democratic president is ineffective on border security, and the newly minted Republican House majority has promised congressional investigations on the matter.

The new policy could result in 360,000 people from these four nations lawfully entering the U.S. in a year, a huge number. But far more people from those countries have been attempting to cross into the U.S. on foot, by boat or swimming; migrants from those four countries were stopped 82,286 times in November alone.

Mexico has agreed to accept up to 30,000 migrants each month from the four countries who attempt to walk or swim across the U.S.-Mexico border and are turned back. Normally, these migrants would be returned to their country of origin, but the U.S. can not easily send back people from those four countries for a variety of reasons that include relations with the governments there.

Staff Writer Lautaro Grinspan contributed to this report.

