Authorities: Man pretended to be 14, enrolled in a Georgia school

“After several hours of investigation, I determined that Awan did not have a legal guardian in the State of Georgia,” Towe said. While the deputy was en route, the dispatcher informed him the person who had called the 911 center was following the juvenile.

When seeking to verify Holmes’ story about his residence and how he enrolled in the school, the school officials and deputies realized that names and addresses did not add up. It wasn’t until fingerprints were taken on Thomas that authorities learned his real name. He was taken by a DFACS caseworker to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office in Gray, where fingerprints were obtained that proved he wasn’t who he had claimed to be.

Holmes was returned to Baldwin County authorities and subsequently jailed after the discovery.

Holmes was reportedly a star football player at a metro Atlanta high school. After graduation, he was recruited to play football at Georgia Military College in Milledgeville.

Authorities have not determined the motive behind Holmes wanting to become a high school student again. The laptop Holmes had been using for virtual school is now back with school officials.