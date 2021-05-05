Augusta’s chief judge will retire to resolve ethics probe

Under the agreement, Brown — who has presided over Superior Courts in Burke, Columbia and Richmond counties since 2016 — was required to give up his administrative and supervisory powers as chief judge immediately.

The 72-year-old will continue holding office through June 30, the last day the Augusta Judicial Court is expected to operate before the circuit splits, according to The Augusta Chronicle.

Gov. Brian Kemp accepted Brown’s resignation letter April 27 and Brown signed the agreement April 30, according to documents filed in court with the consent order.

Brown was appointed as a Superior Court judge in 1994 and won elections to remain in office. He was challenged once in 2016. Before that, he served as the judge at the Augusta Municipal Court and practiced law for 21 years.