Atlanta teenager involved in deadly Vermont head-on crash

Stock photo of a crash scene.
Credit: Kenn Kiser/Freeimages.com

Vermont State Police say an elderly couple was killed in the crash

Two people have died in a Vermont head-on crash that involved an Atlanta teenager, Vermont State Police said.

The crash happened on Route 7 in Charlotte, Vermont, late Tuesday afternoon when a 16-year-old driver from Atlanta crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car, police said.

The driver of the other car, 73-year-old Chester Hawkins of Ferrisburgh, was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. His passenger, 72-year-old Connie Hawkins, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenage driver was taken to the UVM Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to news station WCAX. No charges have been filed yet other than a pending civil violation.

