Atlanta teenager involved in deadly Vermont head-on crash

The driver of the other car, 73-year-old Chester Hawkins of Ferrisburgh, was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. His passenger, 72-year-old Connie Hawkins, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenage driver was taken to the UVM Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to news station WCAX. No charges have been filed yet other than a pending civil violation.