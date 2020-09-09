Atlanta teenager involved in deadly Vermont head-on crash

Two people have died in a Vermont head-on crash that involved an Atlanta teenager, Vermont State Police said.
The crash happened on Route 7 in Charlotte, Vermont, late Tuesday afternoon when a 16-year-old driver from Atlanta crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car, police said.
The driver of the other car, 73-year-old Chester Hawkins of Ferrisburgh, was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. His passenger, 72-year-old Connie Hawkins, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The teenage driver was taken to the UVM Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to news station WCAX. No charges have been filed yet other than a pending civil violation.