Albany State University student shot just off campus

Police are investigating after an Albany State University student was shot at an apartment complex near campus.
In a statement, ASU said a shooting occurred on Saturday morning. ASU Police Department officers on normal patrol responded to the scene at the Sandhills, a private apartment complex next to the campus, at 2:48 a.m.
A crowd was in the complex parking lot. “Shots were fired by a male suspect, one of which struck a female student,” the statement said.
The student was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and released from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the ASU Police Department at 229-430-471.