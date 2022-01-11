8 in 10 cotton gin employers investigated in Southeast violated labor laws

In a 17-month stretch between November 2019 and March 2021, authorities investigated 71 cotton gin employers across the Southeast, including in Georgia. Over 80% of those employers were found to have violated labor laws, including the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act, or provisions of the H-2A visa program for seasonal farmworkers.

The most common violations included failure to pay proper overtime and failure to “ensure housing safety and health,” according to a news release published Monday by the U.S. Department of Labor. Agricultural employers who rely on migrant labor through the H-2A program are required to provide worker housing that meets safety standards.