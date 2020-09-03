4 dead after 2-car accident in Georgia

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after an accident in Wilkinson County left at least four people dead.
According to Coroner Billy Matthews, the accident happened just after midnight Wednesday on the Fall Line Freeway at Mt. Pleasant Church Road. Two vehicles collided: a pickup truck and a small four-door car.
Three people were in each of the vehicles, WMAZ-TV reported. A total of four people died, three at the scene and a fourth at the hospital.
The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Richard Talbot, from Milledgeville; 31-year-old Jontavious Ingram, from Tennille; 77-year-old Katte Peacock, from Sandersville; and Dalton Merritt, from Milledgeville.
Matthews did not know the condition of the other two people that were hospitalized.
The state patrol has not released details on how the accident occurred.