2 plead guilty to murder charges in deaths of siblings

Mary had been starved, beaten and kept bound and naked in a dog crate as punishment by her father and stepfamily before she died, sheriff’s investigator Abby Brown testified at a court hearing last year. Indictments that followed said Elwyn Jr. had suffered similar treatment.

Three family members are still awaiting trial, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for each of them. They include the children's father, Elwyn Crocker Sr., and Candice Crocker's mother, Kimberly Renee Wright. Also charged is Wright's adult son, Mark Anthony Wright.

Charges include malice murder, felony murder, aggravated sexual battery, cruelty to children, concealing the death of another and false imprisonment. All three of the remaining defendants have pleaded not guilty.

The judge has issued a gag order prohibiting attorneys, law enforcement officers and witnesses from discussing the case outside the courtroom.

The coronavirus pandemic delayed proceedings in the court cases for several months.