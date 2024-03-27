BreakingNews
Training center activists protest at Midtown construction site
2 Georgia tickets win $1 million in Mega Millions; N.J. takes jackpot

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store last Augusta in Kennesaw. On Tuesday night, March 26, 2024, a ticket in New Jersey overcame the odds and won the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
By staff and wire reports
16 minutes ago

Well, the “bad” news: Someone in New Jersey overcame the odds Tuesday night and won the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot, breaking a winless streak that dated to last December.

But there’s some good news in Georgia: Two tickets matched five of the numbers (but not the Mega Ball) to each win $1 million.

The numbers drawn were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and the gold Mega Ball 4.

Until the latest drawing, no one had matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions jackpot since Dec. 8. That amounted to 30 straight drawings without a big winner.

It’s tough to win the Mega Millions jackpot because the odds are so long, at 1 in 302.6 million.

The prize is the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history.

The $1.13 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments. Most winners choose a cash payout, which would be $537.5 million.

And it’s “only” five figures for a payout, but six Georgia tickets are worth $10,000 each.

But the big jackpot news isn’t over: Tonight’s Powerball drawing is for an estimated $865 million jackpot. No one has won that prize since New Year’s Day, making for 36 drawings without a winner.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is played in those states as well as Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

