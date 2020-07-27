2 Georgia men arrested in Alabama prostitution sting

The Tuscaloosa News reports that 25-year-old Isaiah Rashaud Williams and 26-year-old Demetrius Lamonallen Wright, both of Cairo, Georgia, were arrested Friday in Tuscaloosa.

Williams is charged with two counts of drug possession and one felony count of promoting prostitution. He remains jailed with bail set at $30,000. Wright is charged with one count each of unlawful drug possession and felony promoting prostitution. He remains jailed with bail set at $20,000.