Georgia man who shot at police helicopter gets 15-year jail sentence

Terry Kielisch, 56, had already admitted he fired his high-powered rifle at a Georgia State Patrol helicopter because he didn’t like it flying near his home. This week, he was sentenced to 15 years and three months in prison on two counts of assault a person assisting an officer of the United States and one count of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Kielisch, a resident of Blythe, Georgia, will also serve five years of supervised released, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Bobby Christine.