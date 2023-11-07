Georgia elections 2023: Tell us about voting problems

Credit: TNS

News
32 minutes ago

It’s an off-year election but local voters still have plenty of important ballot decisions to make.

Today is election day for local races across metro Atlanta. Voters in dozens of cities are tasked with picking mayors and council members, and some county voters get to weigh in on funding for parks, transportation and other capital construction projects.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wants to hear from readers about your experiences at the polls.

Let us know if you have problems while trying to cast your ballot.

We depend on you to be able to report what’s happening when there are long lines, technical troubles or problems with absentee ballots.

Please tell us about your voting issues by filling out the form below or by clicking here. Thank you.

