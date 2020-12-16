Georgia educator chosen as elite Afterschool Ambassador

Ambassadors must organize public events and communicate with policymakers and community leaders to support the state’s afterschool programs.

Each Ambassador will organize a major event for Lights On Afterschool next October. However, Flowers says if the pandemic continues, they will look to the World Health Organization for the next steps.

“We are so pleased that Dr. Janice Flowers will serve as an Afterschool Ambassador this year, with the pandemic increasing the need for quality afterschool and summer learning programs so dramatically, we need strong advocates who have their fingers on the pulse of their communities,” said Afterschool Alliance Executive Director Jodi Grant. “Janice will do a terrific job mobilizing community and business leaders, parents, policy makers, educators and others to send the message that afterschool programs are vital to our recovery from COVID-19. Afterschool programs keep kids safe, inspire them to learn, and give families peace of mind that their children are safe, learning, and constructively engaged while parents are at work or looking for jobs.”