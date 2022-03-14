Georgia couple arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

In the post included in court records, Charles Hand made it clear why he marched on the Capitol.

“I decided to beat the crowd, left like 10 mins before the President was done speaking and headed toward my next destination: the nations (sic) Capitol to protest the certification of a Biden/Harris victory in the 2020 presidential election,” he wrote, according to the court record.

In the post, Hand described the scene at the Capitol at “strange and chaotic” and suggested that antifa members dressed in tactical gear were behind the violence against police. Despite persistent online rumors and comments from some politicians, law enforcement has no evidence that people associated with antifa were involved in perpetrating the attack. However, members of the Oath Keeper militia and others did come to the Capitol wearing paramilitary and tactical gear.

According to an FBI affidavit, a tipster provided other Facebook posts from Charles Hand written during the riot itself. “We’re in the capital (sic). Taking our house back,” Hand allegedly wrote. “We’ve Been tear gassed etc.”

Federal authorities say still images from surveillance cameras show Charles Hand III and Mandy Robinson Hand of Butler Georgia inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot. Both Hands were arrested March 11, 2022 and are charged with multiple misdemeanors.

Still images show the couple at various points the Capitol holding hands, which may have been fortuitous for Charles Hand.

“At one point, law enforcement was observed in a physical altercation with unknown persons,” the arresting agent wrote in the affidavit. “Hand appeared to try to advance towards the scuffle as Robinson-Hand restrained him.”

Defendants accused of getting in physical confrontations with police during the riot have been charged with felonies that carry potentially long prison sentences.