Georgia clean water advocates highlight progress, call for more action

“The Clean Water Act has given citizens a powerful tool to set things right ... to force state and federal agencies to actually enforce the law, and that is what struck me most about all the cases that are included in the dirty dozen report this year,” Cook said. “In most of those cases, citizens are the ones that filed the complaints or filed the lawsuits and got things corrected.”

Cook called for the continued protection of the Clean Water Act, which is being challenged before the U.S. Supreme Court, and for more robust state funding to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to step up enforcement.

For the current fiscal year, $118.2 million was appropriated to EPD among, state, federal and other sources for environmental protection. Records provided by the EPD show the state’s environmental protection program funding has remained fairly static over the past 10 years, hovering between $110 million and $126 million from 2013 to 2023, despite Georgia’s growing population.