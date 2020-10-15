Georgia Chick-fil-A heralded for saving choking child in drive-thru

“It appeared that the seat belt had become wrapped around the child’s windpipe. Another customer had left his vehicle and was trying unsuccessfully to assist the father in removing the seat belt by reaching through the back window,” read the Facebook post. “Fellow team member Zachary Bullock passed a pair of scissors through the window and Zack “Cowboy” Kokenzie calmly walked over to the rear of the vehicle and cut through the seat belt in seconds freeing the child.”

The child was thankfully fine after the swift thinking and action of Kokenzie, a Columbus High School graduate, and his coworker.