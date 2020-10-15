Georgia Chick-fil-A heralded for saving choking child in drive-thru

A Columbus Chick-fil-A worker has been praised for his rescue of a child who was choking in the drive-thru lane at the popular restaurant.
Zack “Cowboy” Kokenzie happened to be working the drive-thru lane at the Chick-fil-A on Manchester Expressway on Monday when he heard some cries of terror from a vehicle in the line. Within moments, the CPR-certified Eagle Scout sprung into action, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. He found a father and another customer rushing to the back of his SUV to check on the child as he was coming to help. The child’s seat belt had gotten tangled around the child’s neck.
“It appeared that the seat belt had become wrapped around the child’s windpipe. Another customer had left his vehicle and was trying unsuccessfully to assist the father in removing the seat belt by reaching through the back window,” read the Facebook post. “Fellow team member Zachary Bullock passed a pair of scissors through the window and Zack “Cowboy” Kokenzie calmly walked over to the rear of the vehicle and cut through the seat belt in seconds freeing the child.”
The child was thankfully fine after the swift thinking and action of Kokenzie, a Columbus High School graduate, and his coworker.
“Zack and our team acted quickly in rescuing a child from a life-threatening situation...This could have been far worse, but Zack and others were in the right place, with the right training and the right attitude to potentially save the life of one of our customers. We are glad everyone is all right,” said Alex Vann, store owner and operator of the restaurant.