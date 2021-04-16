GBI: Georgia deputy arrested after shooting at car during traffic stop

A pursuit ensued, and Hodges stopped again along Greyfriars Road in Athens, which is in the jurisdiction of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. That department requested the GBI to investigate.

According to the state agency, no shots were fired and no one was injured at the end of the pursuit.

Hodges was arrested on traffic charges and taken to the Oglethorpe County jail. His passenger was taken to a hospital to be checked for any injuries as a precaution, the GBI said.

The agency said it would continue its investigation and turn its findings over to the Clarke County district attorney. The shooting was the 21st investigated by the state agency this year, following a deadly shooting in Carroll County on Monday that left three officers injured.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.

Davis was hired by the Oglethorpe sheriff’s office in 2017 after three years as a Clarke County jailer, according to his Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) record. His law enforcement certification was in good standing prior to his arrest, and he had no disciplinary history with POST, which sets training standards and serves as a regulatory body for police officers.

The AJC has reached out to the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office for a statement on Davis’ arrest.

— AJC data specialist Jennifer Peebles contributed to this article.