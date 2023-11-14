BreakingNews
Fulton recount finds some early votes left out

Credit: Jim Gaines

Credit: Jim Gaines

By
15 minutes ago

Fulton County Elections Director Nadine Williams said Tuesday some early votes had been left out of totals for the Nov. 7 municipal election.

Election officials conducted a full recount Monday, and that’s when the omission was discovered, Williams said. Tabulation of the recount continued Tuesday morning and is expected to be complete Tuesday afternoon, according to Patrise Perkins-Hooker, chair of the Board of Elections & Registration.

Races in several cities were decided by only a few votes, so addition of those early votes might change some close results.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

About the Author

Jim Gaines is a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution local government team.

Credit: David Barnes

