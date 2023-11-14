Fulton recount finds some early votes left out

Election officials conducted a full recount Monday, and that’s when the omission was discovered, Williams said. Tabulation of the recount continued Tuesday morning and is expected to be complete Tuesday afternoon, according to Patrise Perkins-Hooker, chair of the Board of Elections & Registration.

Races in several cities were decided by only a few votes, so addition of those early votes might change some close results.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.