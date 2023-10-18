BreakingNews
2 shot near children’s learning center in SW Atlanta, police say

Fulton commission takes back money for jail monitoring

Credit: Jim Gaines

Credit: Jim Gaines

News
By
16 minutes ago

Fulton County commissioners rescinded $2.1 million in funding for the sheriff’s office, originally approved in April, for health-monitoring wristbands at the Rice Street main jail provided by technology startup Talitrix.

Sheriff Patrick Labat denounced the move as a politically motivated “witch hunt” and said it would imperil inmates’ health. At least 10 people have died in the jail during the last year.

This is a developing story. Check back at www.ajc.com for more details.

About the Author

Jim Gaines is a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution local government team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Drew Ferguson backs away from supporting Jim Jordan for House speaker1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
2 shot near children’s learning center in SW Atlanta, police say
48m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Young Thug case: Fulton prosecutors kept potential juror under surveillance
3h ago

Sterigenics settles Atlanta lawsuits for $35 million
3h ago

Sterigenics settles Atlanta lawsuits for $35 million
3h ago

Georgia digital driver’s license now available to iPhone and Android users
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WATCH LIVE: Republicans head to the House floor as Jim Jordan tries again to become House...
2h ago
Judge rejects request to dismiss charges against Chesebro, Powell
2h ago
WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks during visit to Israel amid war
3h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Suspect admits to 2005 murder of Natalee Holloway, who disappeared on high school trip
1h ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
County program lets shelter dogs become ‘Law Dogs’ for a day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top