Fulton commission takes back money for jail monitoring

Fulton County commissioners rescinded $2.1 million in funding for the sheriff’s office, originally approved in April, for health-monitoring wristbands at the Rice Street main jail provided by technology startup Talitrix.
Sheriff Patrick Labat denounced the move as a politically motivated “witch hunt” and said it would imperil inmates’ health. At least 10 people have died in the jail during the last year.
This is a developing story. Check back at www.ajc.com for more details.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
CONTINUING COVERAGE
The Latest