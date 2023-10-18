Fulton commission proclamation backs Israel over protests

Commissioners Bob Ellis and Bridget Thorne sponsored the proclamation during Wednesday’s county commission meeting.

Thorne denounced Hamas’ Oct. 7 surprise attack from the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 1,400, wounded several thousand and taken hundreds of hostages, according to multiple media outlets.

Thorne said “many American lives have been taken by Hamas.” About 30 American citizens are dead and more may be hostages, outlets including the New York Times have reported.

The presentation did not mention Israeli retaliation which has so far killed more than 3,000 and wounded thousands more, NPR reported Tuesday. Israel is preparing for a ground assault into the Gaza Strip, warning more than 1 million residents in the strip’s northern portion to flee southward.

Dov Wilker, Atlanta regional director for the American Jewish Committee and national director for Black-Jewish Relations, accepted the proclamation.

“This is not a war against the Palestinian people. This is a war against a terrorist group that slaughters their own,” he said.

Wilker said the Jewish community stands against all forms of hatred and bigotry. He referred to Wednesday’s early-morning Molotov cocktail attack on a Berlin synagogue, but also condemned the murder of 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume, from a Palestinian immigrant family, who was stabbed to death Saturday near Chicago. The accused is his family’s landlord, and the attack is said to have been a result of his hatred for Muslims.

During the proclamation commissioners Dana Barrett, who is Jewish, and Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, who is Muslim, stood together to say the local Jewish and Islamic communities have worked together for peace and will continue to do so.

Barrett said attacks on Israeli civilians were perpetrated by Hamas, and that Hamas is not supported by a majority of Palestinians.

“I pray for restraint on all sides and renewed efforts toward peace in the region,” she said.

Abdur-Rahman joined Barrett in calling for opposition to antisemitism, Islamophobia and all bigotry.

Several public speakers, many from the Party for Socialism and Liberation, denounced the proclamation — not mentioning Hamas’ attack, but accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians and blaming Israel for a deadly explosion at hospital in Gaza. Hamas and Israel have blamed each other for the explosion that killed more than 500.

On a related note, Abdur-Rahman called up Lynn Paxton, district director for the Fulton County Board of Health, who apologized for a message that went out Friday to board of health employees.

Paxton said in the email “followers of Islam were characterized in an unflattering way,” without specifying the contents. She said employees have been told it did not reflect Board of Health policy, and that she has directed human resources to hold diversity and inclusion training immediately.

Several speakers also denounced the Friday message from the board of health as encouraging discrimination against Muslims.