WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Sunny day to set the tone for warm holiday weekend

“Keep that in mind if you have any plans of getting out for that early morning walk or jog,” Deon said. “You definitely want to head out early and hydrate later on.”

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s by noon, and the chance of rain in metro Atlanta is “slim to none,” she said. A late afternoon shower or two could develop in far North Georgia, but no widespread rain is expected.

“It’s definitely not feeling like the start of September,” Deon said. “Typically this time of year, we’d top out around the mid-to upper 80s in Atlanta.”

The rain should hold off on Saturday, too, as the temperature reaches a projected high of 89 degrees. Clouds are expected to move in on Sunday afternoon, but the chance of showers will remain relatively low at just 20%.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to limit some of this year’s Labor Day travel, plenty of drivers heading out of town are expected to hit the road this afternoon, WSB traffic reporter Ashley Frasca said. Delays are expected to build on the Southside sometime after lunch.

“It’s not going to be like any other Labor Day, but it will get crowded in both directions on I-75 in Henry County starting around 1 o’clock,” Frasca said, adding that drivers can expect heavier traffic in and around McDonough through Monday evening.

