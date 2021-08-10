FreakNik returns in October with Jermaine Dupri, Juvenile, Too Short and more

The 18-and-up event will take place Oct. 8-10 at Morris Brown College with an assortment of vendors, food trucks, a car and arts show and special appearances from more than 40 artists.

The lineup includes performances from Jermaine Dupri, Juvenile, Too Short, Trina, Trick Daddy, 2 Live Crew, Lil Scrappy, Field Mob, DJ Jelly and many more.