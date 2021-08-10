ajc logo
FreakNik returns in October with Jermaine Dupri, Juvenile, Too Short and more

Dis N Dat band members perform during FreakNik Atlanta ‘19 - The Festival at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Photo: STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC)
Dis N Dat band members perform during FreakNik Atlanta ‘19 - The Festival at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Photo: STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC)

Atlanta Music Scene
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

FreakNik will return this fall as a three-day celebration of Atlanta culture and history.

The 18-and-up event will take place Oct. 8-10 at Morris Brown College with an assortment of vendors, food trucks, a car and arts show and special appearances from more than 40 artists.

The lineup includes performances from Jermaine Dupri, Juvenile, Too Short, Trina, Trick Daddy, 2 Live Crew, Lil Scrappy, Field Mob, DJ Jelly and many more.

ExplorePHOTOS: Looking back at Freaknik

MC Lightfoot, Shawty-Shawty, Lil Bankhead and others will host the series of FreakNik festivities.

Tickets prices start at $39.99 and can be purchased via freaknikfest.com.

Credit: Courtesy of Carlos Neal

About the Author

ajc.com

Giana Levy
Follow Giana Levy on twitter

Giana Levy is a summer 2021 Digital intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

