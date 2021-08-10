FreakNik returns in October with Jermaine Dupri, Juvenile, Too Short and more

FreakNik will return this fall as a three-day celebration of Atlanta culture and history.
The 18-and-up event will take place Oct. 8-10 at Morris Brown College with an assortment of vendors, food trucks, a car and arts show and special appearances from more than 40 artists.
The lineup includes performances from Jermaine Dupri, Juvenile, Too Short, Trina, Trick Daddy, 2 Live Crew, Lil Scrappy, Field Mob, DJ Jelly and many more.
MC Lightfoot, Shawty-Shawty, Lil Bankhead and others will host the series of FreakNik festivities.
Tickets prices start at $39.99 and can be purchased via freaknikfest.com.
Credit: Courtesy of Carlos Neal
