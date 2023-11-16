Fort Stewart: ‘deceased individuals’ connected to incident on base

Fort Stewart authorities say they are investigating an incident that happened in on-post housing Wednesday, saying there are “deceased individuals.”

A spokesman for the base near Savannah declined to provide additional details or identify the dead but said U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is also investigating. CID did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday morning.

”There is no reason to believe that there is an extended threat to our community,” Fort Stewart said in a prepared statement Thursday. “As the investigation is in progress, no additional information can be provided at this time.”