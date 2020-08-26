Forsyth deputy fired after investigation into on-duty behavior at school

”When someone acts as this former employee did, they lose their right to work alongside those deputies and employees who serve with such distinction and heroism daily,” the sheriff’s office told Channel 2 in a statement. “The sheriff has made it expressly clear that unethical, illegal or immoral acts will lead to termination from this agency ... There is no room for this conduct here, and the men and women of FCSO, as well as our citizens, deserve better.”

It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday evening when the internal investigation into Franklin was launched.

According to Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training records, the former deputy worked for the department since January 2014. He joined the sheriff’s office after voluntarily resigning from the DeKalb County Police Department, where he worked from 2008 to 2013, records show.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News.