Forsyth deputy fired after investigation into on-duty behavior at school

A Forsyth County deputy who patrolled traffic outside a school won’t be returning to campus this year after an internal investigation found he repeatedly failed to show up for work and watched pornography on the job at least once, authorities said.
Records obtained by Channel 2 Action News show that former Deputy Todd Franklin was terminated after an internal probe revealed a pattern of what Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman called “unacceptable behaviors.”
The sheriff said the investigation was launched after he received complaints from the school district that Franklin consistently failed to show up for his job directing traffic outside his assigned school, Channel 2 reported.
That investigation found the former deputy billed taxpayers for three days that he never went to the school. In addition, a search of Franklin’s county-issued cellphone uncovered an explicit exchange of photos and text messages between him and a woman, according to the news station.
A review of his body camera footage also showed Franklin viewing adult videos in his squad car while on duty, the sheriff’s office said. When questioned about his conduct, Franklin reportedly told his supervisors he was investigating allegations that an underage girl was involved in the inappropriate videos.
”When someone acts as this former employee did, they lose their right to work alongside those deputies and employees who serve with such distinction and heroism daily,” the sheriff’s office told Channel 2 in a statement. “The sheriff has made it expressly clear that unethical, illegal or immoral acts will lead to termination from this agency ... There is no room for this conduct here, and the men and women of FCSO, as well as our citizens, deserve better.”
It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday evening when the internal investigation into Franklin was launched.
According to Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training records, the former deputy worked for the department since January 2014. He joined the sheriff’s office after voluntarily resigning from the DeKalb County Police Department, where he worked from 2008 to 2013, records show.