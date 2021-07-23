Forsyth County man charged with murder in shooting of father

Rajeev Kumaraswamy, 25, was charged with felony murder in connection with the shooting, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said in a news release. Deputies were called to a home in the 3900 block of Homestead Ridge Drive just before 6 p.m. and found Rajeev’s father, Sadashivia Kumaraswamy, dead from a gunshot wound, Miller said.

Sadashivia and Rajeev had gotten into an argument before the son retrieved a gun from his room and shot his father several times, Miller said.