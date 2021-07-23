ajc logo
X

Forsyth County man charged with murder in shooting of father

Rajeev Kumaraswamy, 25, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting of his father, police said.
Caption
Rajeev Kumaraswamy, 25, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting of his father, police said.

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

An argument turned fatal Thursday evening after a son gunned down his father in Forsyth County, police said.

Rajeev Kumaraswamy, 25, was charged with felony murder in connection with the shooting, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said in a news release. Deputies were called to a home in the 3900 block of Homestead Ridge Drive just before 6 p.m. and found Rajeev’s father, Sadashivia Kumaraswamy, dead from a gunshot wound, Miller said.

Sadashivia and Rajeev had gotten into an argument before the son retrieved a gun from his room and shot his father several times, Miller said.

Rajeev Kumaraswamy was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Forsyth County Jail without bond, Miller said.

In Other News
1
BREAKING: Feds say Gainesville poultry plant at fault for 6 deaths
2
Mt. Bethel UMC to hold community prayer service
3
BREAKING: Woodstock man arrested, charged in murder of Roswell...
4
NEW DETAILS: Man filmed rape of DeKalb woman’s lifeless body on...
5
Policing with ‘compassion and empathy’
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top