Former Houston County teacher charged with child molestation

A former Bonaire Middle School social studies teacher was charged Wednesday with child molestation, according to news outlet WGXA.
Thomas Christopher Arnold was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday and charged with one count of child molestation and one count of distribution of obscene material, WGXA and WMAZ reported.
The social studies teacher from Houston, Georgia, was bailed out 30 minutes after his arrest, WGXA reported, citing an arrest report.
Lt. Darin Meadows of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Investigation Division told WGXA they began investigating Arnold in mid-July.
Meadows said the department received calls stating that Arnold was contacting a former student with inappropriate content on social media, according to WGXA.
This led to more leads that eventually brought about his arrest, WGXA reported.
Houston County School System officials reported that Arnold resigned July 23 and his last day of service was May 27, the end of the 2019-2020 school year, according to WGXA.