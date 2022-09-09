Former Georgia Tech student, 22, killed in NW Atlanta wreck

“Our family is devastated,” Alahna Smith’s mother, Electra Branch, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “She worked hard and played hard, and loved her family more than anything.”

Smith was trapped inside her Ford Escape after crashing into the truck in the 2300 block of Marietta Boulevard about 4:30 a.m., Atlanta police said. Her vehicle was stuck underneath the tractor-trailer, but authorities did not say how the wreck occurred or if anyone was charged.