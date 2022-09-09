ajc logo
X

Former Georgia Tech student, 22, killed in NW Atlanta wreck

Alahna Smith was killed Sunday morning in a wreck involving a tractor-trailer in NW Atlanta, police said.

Credit: GoFundMe

Combined ShapeCaption
Alahna Smith was killed Sunday morning in a wreck involving a tractor-trailer in NW Atlanta, police said.

Credit: GoFundMe

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

A bright 22-year-old woman was slowly working her way to finishing an electrical engineering degree from Georgia Tech when she was killed Sunday morning, wedged underneath a tractor-trailer after a crash in northwest Atlanta, officials said.

“Our family is devastated,” Alahna Smith’s mother, Electra Branch, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “She worked hard and played hard, and loved her family more than anything.”

Smith was trapped inside her Ford Escape after crashing into the truck in the 2300 block of Marietta Boulevard about 4:30 a.m., Atlanta police said. Her vehicle was stuck underneath the tractor-trailer, but authorities did not say how the wreck occurred or if anyone was charged.

“Firefighters quickly discovered the female driver of the SUV had no pulse and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said. “A wrecker was used to lift the trailer to dislodge the SUV and extract the patient.”

According to an article on the college’s website, Smith was part of the 2018 cohort of the Georgia Tech Clark Scholars Program. It financially supports students who display strong academic and leadership potential in engineering.

At the time of the crash, a Georgia Tech spokesman said Smith was not currently enrolled in the college but had been taking classes since 2018 and was working toward her degree.

Multiple friends and family members left heartfelt comments to Smith’s mother on the GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $34,000 for the woman’s funeral.

“Alahna was a beautiful person. I know this because she came from a beautiful family. I am so very sorry that this has happened and you now have to experience life without her. We are all grieving with you,” a family friend commented.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10 gets off a pass during the first half of a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech donors see positives, but it’s time to ‘put up or shut up’1h ago
The front door and multiple front windows were busted out of their frames at a home on Hampton Glen Court, where an investigation continued Friday. Cobb County authorities engaged two suspects in an hourslong standoff the night before after two sheriff's deputies were shot and killed.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘We lost two great deputies.’ Two suspects arrested after fatal shootings in Cobb
1h ago
Officers were called to 656 Sports Bar and Grille at the corner of Pryor Street and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard for reports of multiple people shot, Atlanta police said.

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at sports bar near GSU football stadium
7h ago
Former President Donald Trump pardoned and granted clemency to more than 100 people. One of them was former Augusta pharmacist John Duncan Fordham. Fordham is now suing the state of Georgia for restitution payments he made after his 2005 conviction.

Trump pardoned him; now Ga. man sues state, insurer for half-million
1h ago
Former President Donald Trump pardoned and granted clemency to more than 100 people. One of them was former Augusta pharmacist John Duncan Fordham. Fordham is now suing the state of Georgia for restitution payments he made after his 2005 conviction.

Trump pardoned him; now Ga. man sues state, insurer for half-million
1h ago
Georgia State Patrol Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree collapsed during a training exercise and later died, state officials said.

Credit: Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council

Georgia trooper cadet dies after collapsing during training, officials say
2h ago
The Latest
Former President Donald Trump pardoned and granted clemency to more than 100 people. One of them was former Augusta pharmacist John Duncan Fordham. Fordham is now suing the state of Georgia for restitution payments he made after his 2005 conviction.

Trump pardoned him; now Ga. man sues state, insurer for half-million
1h ago
Georgia trooper cadet dies after collapsing during training, officials say
2h ago
Coming soon: Genealogy Day at Georgia Archives
5h ago
Featured
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedy's were dinner guests of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
5h ago
Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top