Former Georgia teacher pleads guilty to child porn possession

A former Oconee County teacher from Watkinsville has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, according to a news release.
Ira New III, 56, pleaded guilty Wednesday before U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal in Athens.
New faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, to be followed by at least five years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $1,000,000.
A sentencing date has not been set.
”Possession of child pornography is not a victimless crime. Child victims are manipulated and harmed each time the images are viewed,” Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. “I want to commend both GBI and Yahoo investigators who teamed up to quickly stop a child predator who, as a teacher, had easy access to children.”