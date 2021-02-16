Florida lawyer whose pants caught fire charged with cocaine

Gutierrez made headlines four years ago while he was defending a client who was accused of setting his car on fire for insurance money. During the March 2017 trial, Gutierrez was explaining that the incident was a result of spontaneous combustion when his pants caught fire.

Prosecutors could not prove Gutierrez had acted with criminal intent. Gutierrez claimed the fire had coincidentally been ignited during his defense by the battery from his e-cigarette.

According to Florida Bar records, Gutierrez’s initial suspension was connected to the arson case. The bar’s complaint said Gutierrez’s case lacked merit, his actions during court proceedings caused prejudice and they were “contrary to honesty and justice.”

The bar did not provide online records for the revocation of Gutierrez’s license in October.