Florida city declares first week of February as ‘Donald J. Trump’ week

The town has a population of roughly 3,180, of which more than 90% belong to non-Hispanic white and Hispanic white ethnic groups, according to 2018 figures provided by Data USA.

Polk County, the county in which the city lies, supported Trump in the 2020 presidential election, with more than 56% of the county’s voters backing the Republican. The proclamation claimed the county supported the president by more than 75% of the town’s vote.

The week will coincide with the first week of Black History Month.

“Former President Donald J. Trump was overwhelmingly supported, and received 76.43% of the votes in Frostproof, Florida, Precinct 537, won the state of Florida twice and received more votes than any incumbent in United States History,” the proclamation states, according to a copy obtained by the local outlet.