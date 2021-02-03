Florida city declares first week of February as ‘Donald J. Trump’ week

Former President Donald Trump has set up his transition office in Florida, where, in one city, his return has been welcomed with an entire week devoted to the businessman.
The week of Feb. 1-Feb. 6 was proclaimed as “Donald J. Trump” week in Frostproof, Florida, according to a proclamation issued during a City Council meeting, Vice-Mayor Austin Gravely told Tampa Bay’s WTSP. Gravely introduced the agenda item as a way to honor the former president, who has returned to his expansive Mar-a-Lago Club estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, an Orlando-area Republican, was in attendance to “speak in favor” of the proclamation and shared a photo of the document online.
“Good to be in the City of Frostproof tonight to speak in favor of a Proclamation declaring this week ‘Donald Trump Week,’” he said after the proclamation. “First city in the nation to do this!”
The town has a population of roughly 3,180, of which more than 90% belong to non-Hispanic white and Hispanic white ethnic groups, according to 2018 figures provided by Data USA.
Polk County, the county in which the city lies, supported Trump in the 2020 presidential election, with more than 56% of the county’s voters backing the Republican. The proclamation claimed the county supported the president by more than 75% of the town’s vote.
The week will coincide with the first week of Black History Month.
“Former President Donald J. Trump was overwhelmingly supported, and received 76.43% of the votes in Frostproof, Florida, Precinct 537, won the state of Florida twice and received more votes than any incumbent in United States History,” the proclamation states, according to a copy obtained by the local outlet.