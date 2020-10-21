Fla. man charged after fatal shooting of twin brother during horseplay

Mathias allegedly drew his handgun first and pointed it at his brother Thomas, who then pulled his own gun, which fired and struck Mathias in the face, investigators said.

Thomas tried to save his brother and immediately began first aid after the shooting, police said.

He later told authorities that he didn’t intend to pull the trigger and couldn’t remember doing so.

Investigators concluded that there was no intent to commit murder and that the victim died because of culpable negligence, The Associated Press reports.