Film in Gwinnett County’s ‘Blue Planet’ exhibit will be updated

The film in the “Blue Planet” exhibit at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center will be updated with $300,000 in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funding.

The Blue Planet film has been a popular attraction since it debuted in 2006. It teaches about the water cycle, habitats and weather, among other topics.

The film’s update will include current data and happenings around Gwinnett County, such as research initiatives at the Water Tower, a water industry innovation hub near Buford.

The update is funded by the 2014 and 2017 SPLOST programs.

The Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center is a cultural center and museum at 2020 Clean Water Drive in Buford.