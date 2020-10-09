Feds: Pretty Ricky rapper used more than $1M in COVID relief funds

The loans were guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Smith, 36, of Miramar, Florida, and Tonye C. Johnson, 28, of Flourtown, Pennsylvania, were charged in federal criminal complaints filed in the Southern District of Florida with wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, according to a release from the U.S. Attorneys, Southern District of Florida.

Smith was arrested and appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Regina D. Cannon of the Northern District of Georgia. Johnson was arrested Oct. 1 and appeared Oct. 2 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry S. Perkin of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.