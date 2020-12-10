Federal immigration officer hits, kills pedestrian, state patrol says

Jerry Lee Tumlin was crossing the busy road about 5 a.m. when he was hit, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The officer was traveling north in a Ford SUV when Tumlin stepped in his path while wearing a black sweater and pants, investigators said.

According to police, there was no lighting on the roadway and no crosswalk for Tumlin to use. No charges have been filed against the officer, and it wasn’t immediately clear if he was on duty at the time of the fatal crash.