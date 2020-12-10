X

Federal immigration officer hits, kills pedestrian, state patrol says

A 25-year-old Jonesboro man was struck by an SUV and killed while trying to cross Tara Boulevard on Wednesday morning.
News | 35 minutes ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A federal immigration officer fatally struck a 25-year-old Jonesboro man who was walking across Tara Boulevard early Wednesday, authorities said.

Jerry Lee Tumlin was crossing the busy road about 5 a.m. when he was hit, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The officer was traveling north in a Ford SUV when Tumlin stepped in his path while wearing a black sweater and pants, investigators said.

Explore2 pedestrians killed in same 1-mile stretch of Clayton County road

According to police, there was no lighting on the roadway and no crosswalk for Tumlin to use. No charges have been filed against the officer, and it wasn’t immediately clear if he was on duty at the time of the fatal crash.

