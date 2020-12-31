FDA recalls pet food after at least 28 dogs die, 8 sickened

The lot code, which begins with the letters “Exp,” is on the back of the bag.

As of Wednesday, the recalled products are:

Sportmix Energy Plus

50 lb. bag: Exp 03/02/22/05/L2 Exp 03/02/22/05/L3 Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

44 lb. bag: Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

Sportmix Premium High Energy

50 lb. bag: Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

44 lb. bag: Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Original Cat

31 lb. bag: Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

15 lb. bag: Exp 03/03/22/05/L2Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

The products were distributed to online retailers and stores nationally, the FDA said.

Pet owners who have the products should contact the company for further instructions or throw the products out so children, pets and wildlife cannot access them.

Signs of aflatoxin poisoning include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and diarrhea.

If your pet has symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning, contact a vet immediately.