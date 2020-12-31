FDA recalls pet food after at least 28 dogs die, 8 sickened

Several pet food products have been recalled after 28 dogs died, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.
Three brands of Sportmix products for dogs and cats, made by Midwestern Pet Foods, may contain potentially fatal levels of the toxin aflatoxin, the FDA said in a news release.
As of Wednesday, the FDA said it is aware of at least 28 deaths and eight illnesses in dogs that consumed the pet food.
Multiple samples of the food were tested by the Missouri Department of Agriculture. It found “very high levels” of aflatoxin, which is produced by a mold that can grow on corn and other grains used in pet food, according to the FDA.
Midwestern Pet Foods is recalling nine lots of Sportmix products, the FDA said. The FDA and Missouri Department of Agriculture are determining if any others need to be recalled.
The lot code, which begins with the letters “Exp,” is on the back of the bag.
As of Wednesday, the recalled products are:
Sportmix Energy Plus
50 lb. bag: Exp 03/02/22/05/L2 Exp 03/02/22/05/L3 Exp 03/03/22/05/L2
44 lb. bag: Exp 03/02/22/05/L3
Sportmix Premium High Energy
50 lb. bag: Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
44 lb. bag: Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
Sportmix Original Cat
31 lb. bag: Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
15 lb. bag: Exp 03/03/22/05/L2Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
The products were distributed to online retailers and stores nationally, the FDA said.
Pet owners who have the products should contact the company for further instructions or throw the products out so children, pets and wildlife cannot access them.
Signs of aflatoxin poisoning include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and diarrhea.
If your pet has symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning, contact a vet immediately.